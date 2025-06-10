Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.88. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,169,740 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

