Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $5,008,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,105.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,304.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $614.56 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 183 shares of company stock valued at $234,945 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.