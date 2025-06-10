Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,493 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

