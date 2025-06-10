Financial Analysis: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -74.63% 4.38% 2.12% Global Blue Group 10.29% 44.01% 3.34%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

E2open Parent has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for E2open Parent and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 3 0 0 1.75 Global Blue Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $2.78, suggesting a potential downside of 14.09%. Global Blue Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Global Blue Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $607.69 million 1.83 -$1.07 billion ($2.14) -1.51 Global Blue Group $507.88 million 2.92 $15.12 million $0.37 20.11

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats E2open Parent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

