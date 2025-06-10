Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.75 and traded as high as $42.30. Fastenal shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 4,706,528 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Fastenal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 30,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,219,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,616.07. The trade was a 71.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,200 shares of company stock worth $7,895,625. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8,541.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.