EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EOG opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

