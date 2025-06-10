DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $140.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.93.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $133.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,915,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 181,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.