Contrasting The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH)

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Coretec Group and Turtle Beach”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$2.31 million N/A N/A Turtle Beach $380.82 million 0.71 -$17.68 million $0.73 18.40

Profitability

The Coretec Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turtle Beach.

This table compares The Coretec Group and Turtle Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A N/A -129.98% Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88%

Risk and Volatility

The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Coretec Group and Turtle Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach 0 1 1 0 2.50

Turtle Beach has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.92%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of The Coretec Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats The Coretec Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc. engages in the development of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane for electric vehicles, cleantech, and tech applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

