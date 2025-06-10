Contrasting Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) & Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Local Bounti and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $41.36 million 0.52 -$124.01 million ($15.54) -0.13 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.03 $36.27 million $0.21 24.33

This table compares Local Bounti and Green Thumb Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -427.08% -1,095.76% -35.86% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Local Bounti on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

