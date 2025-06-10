Congress Asset Management Co. Invests $212,000 in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,007,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAVA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 170.24 and a beta of 2.77.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

