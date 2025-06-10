CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Head to Head Survey

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CareTrust REIT pays out 145.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out -45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 42.22% 5.59% 4.39% Paramount Group -27.92% -5.26% -2.69%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 1 1 4 0 2.50 Paramount Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareTrust REIT and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $5.19, indicating a potential downside of 19.39%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Paramount Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $246.41 million 22.36 $125.08 million $0.92 31.24 Paramount Group $755.59 million 1.87 -$259.74 million ($0.31) -20.76

CareTrust REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Paramount Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

