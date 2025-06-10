Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $129.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.78.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $16,742,000. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

