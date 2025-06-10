Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $137.22

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

