Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $83.89

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th.

TPR stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

