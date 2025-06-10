Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Target Price at C$282.42

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$282.42.

WN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$251.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$266.97 on Friday. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$186.22 and a twelve month high of C$280.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$260.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$239.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$277.71, for a total value of C$597,360.23. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,875.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,980 shares of company stock worth $13,059,495. 59.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

