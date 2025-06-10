Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT at $20.78

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

