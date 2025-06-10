Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $210.64

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $577,012,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $381,848,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $279,159,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

