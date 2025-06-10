Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

