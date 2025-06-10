Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $60.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,209,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,452,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 409,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

