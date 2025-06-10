Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average is $214.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total transaction of $436,325.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,808.01. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,044 shares of company stock worth $836,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

