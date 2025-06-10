Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) versus CGI (NYSE:GIB) Financial Contrast

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and CGI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $2.25 billion 0.63 $60.72 million $0.72 35.11 CGI $15.14 billion 1.62 $1.24 billion $5.49 19.69

Volatility and Risk

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. CGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Astrana Health has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 3.63% 9.37% 5.32% CGI 11.72% 19.32% 10.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astrana Health and CGI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 CGI 0 1 2 2 3.20

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $53.29, indicating a potential upside of 110.78%. CGI has a consensus price target of $156.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than CGI.

Summary

CGI beats Astrana Health on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

