AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $41.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:AU opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $467,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,261 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

