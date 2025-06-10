Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price at $115.11

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.11.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after buying an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,563,106,000 after buying an additional 882,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after buying an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after buying an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.