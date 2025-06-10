Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $325.23

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $301.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

