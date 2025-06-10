Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $248.63

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.38. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,203,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

