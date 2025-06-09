Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Up 62.5% – Here’s What Happened

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) traded up 62.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,202,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 647% from the average session volume of 160,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

