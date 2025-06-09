Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading 62.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares were up 62.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,202,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 160,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Transition Metals Trading Up 62.5%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
