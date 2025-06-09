TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading 26.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,346,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TNR Gold

TNR Gold Trading Up 26.7%

About TNR Gold

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$18.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.