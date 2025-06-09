TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Here’s Why

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 3,346,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average daily volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TNR
TNR Gold Price Performance
TNR Gold Company Profile
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.