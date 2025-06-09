TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) rose 26.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 3,346,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average daily volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TNR Gold Stock Up 26.7%

TNR Gold Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

