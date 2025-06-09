Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 25.5% – Time to Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) was up 25.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,812,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 25.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$44,038.74. Insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

