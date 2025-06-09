SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,050,000 after buying an additional 482,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American International Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after purchasing an additional 461,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

