SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501,320 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,785,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2%

CI opened at $311.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

