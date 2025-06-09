Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,673 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

