Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $839,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BAH stock opened at $103.12 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.