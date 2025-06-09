Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $326.74 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

