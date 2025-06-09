Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,488 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5%

DGX stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.47 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,890. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

