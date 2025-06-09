ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 18.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) rose 18.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.98). Approximately 13,991,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 4,618,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

