Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Webster Financial by 171.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 78.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $53.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $667,960. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

