Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 882 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $14,652,471.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at $81,044,983.38. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,555 shares of company stock worth $29,536,076 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

