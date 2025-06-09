Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.
Atlassian Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $214.51 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.62.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,047 shares of company stock worth $70,283,469. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.