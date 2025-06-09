Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) CFO Steven Tomsic Sells 5,607 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Tomsic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60.

FOX stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $138,822,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,766,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $54,630,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in FOX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,010,000 after buying an additional 759,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in FOX by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after buying an additional 702,561 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

