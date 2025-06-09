EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.93 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

