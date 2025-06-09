Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 103,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 61,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of DHR opened at $196.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

