Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.7% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $326.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.