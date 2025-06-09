CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 27.3% – Here’s Why

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 148,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 97,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

CANEX Metals Trading Up 27.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

