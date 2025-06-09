Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 126,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 308,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
