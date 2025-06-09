13,642 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Fire Capital Management LLC

Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $213.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

