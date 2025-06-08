Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $285.08 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.41 and a 1 year high of $291.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average of $230.21.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

