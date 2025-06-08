Top Streaming Stocks To Research – June 6th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Trade Desk, Walt Disney, Roku, and Comcast are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that deliver audio, video or other digital content over the internet in real time rather than via physical media. These businesses typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or a hybrid model. Investing in streaming stocks offers exposure to the rapidly growing market for on-demand entertainment and information services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.16. 115,782,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,527,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

AppLovin stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.90. 3,488,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $712.56. 688,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $718.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. 5,710,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,808. The company has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 7,014,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,008,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Featured Articles